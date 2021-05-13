Biennial Elections to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana deferred due to second wave of COVID-19

Owing to the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19, the biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been deferred. The term of office of three members of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and six members of Telangana Legislative Council elected by the members of respective Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) are expiring on 31st May 2021 and 3rd June respectively.

The Election Commission today reviewed the matter and decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country and said that it would not be appropriate to hold biennial election to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these biennial elections.

A decision in the matter shall be taken after taking inputs from the concerned states and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like NDMA/SDMA.