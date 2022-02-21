Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dies of heart attack: Here’s all you need to know about the leader

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away on Monday morning after suffering a heart attack.

According to reports, he was 50 and is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.

Doctors at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad informed in an official statement today, "State Minister Goutham Reddy suffered a heart attack this morning. He was immediately shifted to Apollo hospital. The doctors there declared him brought dead."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of his cabinet colleague Mekapati Goutham Reddy, said a press release.

Terming Goutham Reddy as a young promising leader who was known to him since early days, the Chief Minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague.

"He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members with a heavy heart," added the release.

Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.

All you need to know about Mekapati Goutham Reddy:

He was a member of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly representing the Atmakur assembly constituency of Nellore district.

Reddy was born on 31 December 1976 at Brahmanapalli village, Marripadu mandal in Nellore district to Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and Manimanjari. He did his MSc in textiles at the University of Manchester in the UK.

Goutham Reddy was the son of ex-MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. He was first elected to the AP Assembly in 2014 from Atmakuru constituency in his native SPS Nellore district. He was re-elected in 2019 and became a Minister in the first YSR Congress government.

He was first elected as MLA from Atmakur in 2014 and then in 2019. He became a minister in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after YSRCP came to power in 2019.

