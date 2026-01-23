Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Allegedly Kills Husband With Help Of Lover In Guntur, Both Watch Porn Entire Night Next To Body; Arrested

Andhra Pradesh woman allegedly kills husband with help of lover | X

Guntur: A disturbing incident surfaced from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, where a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover. More shockingly, Lakshmi Madhuri and her lover, Gopi, reportedly watched porn videos next to Lokam Shivanagaraju's body.

Madhuri made biryani for Shivanagaraju with sleeping pills mixed in it and when he went into deep sleep, she called her lover and both smothered the victim to death, reported NDTV. The incident took place in Guntur's Chiluvuru village.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a natural death. However, after forensic examination revealed that Shivanagaraju died of suffocation. The police then arrested both the accused.

According to the report, Madhuri was having an extramarital affair with Gopi. On the night of the incident, Lakshmi prepared biryani and added sleeping pills in it. After eating biryani, Shivanagaraju went into deep sleep. She then reportedly called Gopi to her house. Both allegedly killed Shivanagaraju by placing a pillow on Shivanagaraju's face and suffocating him to death.

They then reportedly watched porn videos. In the morning, Madhuri spread claims in her neighbourhood that her husband died of a heart attack. However, after the deceased's family and friends noticed injuries and blood stains, they informed the police.

The body was then sent for post-mortem. It was then revealed that Shivanagaraju died of suffocation and chest injuries. Madhuri and Gopi were then detained by the police for questioning.

During forensic investigation of the woman's phone, it was found that they watched porn videos the entire night sitting next to her husband's body. During questioning, Madhuri confessed that she executed the murder with the help of Gopi.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.