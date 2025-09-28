 Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan In Hyderabad, Wishes Speedy Recovery
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan In Hyderabad, Wishes Speedy Recovery

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is suffering from viral fever. | X @MyleriMallaiah

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is suffering from viral fever.

The Chief Minister called on the Jana Sena leader at the latter’s residence here and enquired about his health.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president wished Pawan Kalyan a speedy recovery and also advised him to be cautious about his health.

Pawan Kalyan has been suffering from fever for the last week and arrived in Hyderabad on September 26 for treatment.

His office had said that he was experiencing discomfort due to excessive coughing. As per the advice of doctors, he underwent some medical tests.

Pawan Kalyan took ill on September 21 after a rain-soaked pre-release event of his movie ‘They Call Him OG’ in Hyderabad.

The event held at LB Stadium was disrupted due to heavy rains. Thousands of fans had turned up for the event but returned disappointed.

According to Pawan Kalyan’s team, he has been suffering from fever since that day. The next day, he attended the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session, which made it worse.

After the doctors advised him to rest, he has been holding official meetings and conducting his political activities via video conferencing.

On September 25, Pawan Kalyan did not attend the event where he was to join Chief Minister Naidu to hand over appointment letters to government teachers selected through the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC).

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer had posted a message on ‘X’ to wish Pawan Kalyan a speedy recovery.

Chief Minister Naidu also posted his wishes. “May he return in good health to continue serving the people of Andhra Pradesh, and to enjoy the well-earned success of OG, which is receiving widespread appreciation,” CM Naidu wrote.

‘They Call Him OG’, a gangster drama produced by DVV Entertainment, was released on September 25 amid huge excitement among Pawan Kalyan’s fans in both the Telugu states.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

