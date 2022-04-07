Andhra Pradesh Cabinet dissolved, all ministers submit resignation letters to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

In a latest development, Andhra Pradesh Cabinet was dissolved on Thursday. All cabinet ministers submitted their resignation letters to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Bracing up for the 2024 Assembly elections in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set for the Cabinet rejig with as many as 19 ministers are likely to be dropped.

The Chief Minister is likely to induct new ministers into the state Cabinet in a matter of few days, with anticipations running that the swearing-in could even take place on April 9.

If reports are to be believed, Reddy handed over the final list of the 19 ministers being dropped from the Cabinet to the Governor.

#UPDATE | Andhra Pradesh Cabinet dissolved. After completing the final Cabinet meeting, all Ministers have submitted their resignation letters to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the State Secretariat. — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

In the current cabinet, there were five deputy CMs. Reddy is likely to have five new Deputy Chief Ministers as part of his strategy to strike a caste balance in the state.

The five Deputy CMs represented Scheduled caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, minority and Kapu communities.

Also, there are 11 ministers from upper castes, including four from the Reddy community, seven from OBC, five from SC, and one each from ST and Muslim communities.

Reddy, midway during his term after assuming the CM office, had indicated that he would reorganize the Cabinet. The rejig was scheduled to take place last December, but it was postponed due to Covid-19.

Last month, Reddy had stated that the Cabinet reorganisation will take place after Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, which was on April 2.

(with agency inputs)

