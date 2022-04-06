Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asks all ministers to submit their resignations; new cabinet to be sworn in on April 11

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked all his cabinet ministers to submit their resignations. According to CNN-News 18 the new cabinet shall be sworn in on April 11.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:46 PM IST