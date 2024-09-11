Andhra Pradesh: 7 People Killed After Truck Falls Into Canal In Devarapalli; Visuals Surface

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): As many as seven people died after a truck fell into a canal in Andhra Pradesh's Devarapalli on Wednesday, officials said.

"The road accident took place near the Devarapalli village when a truck carrying eight people from Jangareddigudem fell into a canal at midnight within the Devarapalli limits in East Godavari district. Seven people sitting on top of the truck died on the spot, while one person was rescued and taken to the hospital," Deputy Superintendent of Police G Deva Kumar said.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: At least seven people died when a van lost control and overturned into the farm fields near Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli. Injured have been shifted to a local hospital. More details waited.



According to the officials, the bodies of the deceased were transferred to Kovvur Government Hospital.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Deep Grief Over The Accident

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and grief over the road accident. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to provide better medical treatment to those injured in the accident.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would stand by the families of the victims and provide necessary support.

He also instructed officials to take necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future.