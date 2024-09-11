 Andhra Pradesh: 7 People Killed After Truck Falls Into Canal In Devarapalli; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: 7 People Killed After Truck Falls Into Canal In Devarapalli; Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh: 7 People Killed After Truck Falls Into Canal In Devarapalli; Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and grief over the road accident. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to provide better medical treatment to those injured in the accident.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): As many as seven people died after a truck fell into a canal in Andhra Pradesh's Devarapalli on Wednesday, officials said.

"The road accident took place near the Devarapalli village when a truck carrying eight people from Jangareddigudem fell into a canal at midnight within the Devarapalli limits in East Godavari district. Seven people sitting on top of the truck died on the spot, while one person was rescued and taken to the hospital," Deputy Superintendent of Police G Deva Kumar said.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh Accident: 6 People Charred To Death In Bus-Lorry Collision In Palnadu; Horrifying...
article-image

According to the officials, the bodies of the deceased were transferred to Kovvur Government Hospital.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Deep Grief Over The Accident

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 3, Part 1)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 3, Part 1)
Milestone Alert! Yuzvendra Chahal Completes 100 FC Wickets After Taking 5-fer For Northamptonshire Against Derbyshire In County Cricket; Video
Milestone Alert! Yuzvendra Chahal Completes 100 FC Wickets After Taking 5-fer For Northamptonshire Against Derbyshire In County Cricket; Video
Crude Oil Prices Stumble; Brent Dips Below $70 Per Barrel
Crude Oil Prices Stumble; Brent Dips Below $70 Per Barrel
Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited IPO: SME To Open For Public Offer On September 17
Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited IPO: SME To Open For Public Offer On September 17

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and grief over the road accident. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to provide better medical treatment to those injured in the accident.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would stand by the families of the victims and provide necessary support.

He also instructed officials to take necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAP Announces 3rd List Of 11 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

AAP Announces 3rd List Of 11 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

J&K: BSF Personnel Injured In Cross-Border Firing From Pakistan In Akhnoor Sector

J&K: BSF Personnel Injured In Cross-Border Firing From Pakistan In Akhnoor Sector

Andhra Pradesh: 7 People Killed After Truck Falls Into Canal In Devarapalli; Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh: 7 People Killed After Truck Falls Into Canal In Devarapalli; Visuals Surface

Manipur: 'Situation Tense But Under Control,' Say Officials After Clashes Break Out Between Students...

Manipur: 'Situation Tense But Under Control,' Say Officials After Clashes Break Out Between Students...

Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh

Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh