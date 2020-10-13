Andhra HC orders CBI probe into defamatory remarks against judiciary by YSRCP leaders

Amaravati: Expressing displeasure over the investigation by the state CID, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the CBI to probe the alleged derogatory comments made by ruling YSR Congress leaders in social media against some judges and the judiciary.

A bench, comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi, directed the CBI to register an FIR and submit a report in eight weeks. During the course of hearing, the Court expressed displeasure over the investigation by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) and commented that cases were not registered against the YSRC leaders only to save them.

It directed the state government to cooperate with the CBI in the investigation. The High Court had on its own taken cognizance after a series of alleged derogatory posts were made on social media platforms against judges and the judiciary following some verdicts that went against the state government.