Anantapur: 6 injured as bus hits divider, turns turtle

Anantapur: A private bus carrying 36 passengers met with an accident near Pamurayi village in Anantapuram rural Mandal of Anantapuram district in the wee hours of Thursday. The Hyderabad bound bus overturned at around 3 am after hitting the divider while crossing a curve on the road.

Speaking to ANI, Anantapuram rural PS Sub Inspector Rambabu told ANI that no one was killed in the accident but six of the passengers have sustained minor injuries.

"No casualties are reported. All passengers are provided first aid and most of them left immediately. Six passengers have minor injuries. They are admitted in a private hospital in Anantapuram town. All of them are safe," he said.

During interrogation, the driver of the bus claimed that due to technical snag he was unable to control the heavy vehicle. An FIR has been registered in the case and the cops are conducting an investigation into the matter.