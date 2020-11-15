Anand Mahindra takes a trip down memory lane on Diwali, shares secret behind his 'kada'

Indians from all over the globe are celebrating the festival of lights 'Diwali' amid a pandemic. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took a trip down the memory lane to share a secret behind his "steel bangle."

One can often see Mahindra wearing a kada every time he interacts with the media. Well, here's the story behind his kada.

He shared a story from his college days in 1975 when he took an entire semester off and wandered around India. On Diwali he was in Amritsar and bought the kada from the iconic Golden Temple. He says, he hasn't taken it off eversince the day he bought it.

His friends called it a steel bangle, Mahindra remembered.

Mahindra who is quite active on Twitter said, "In 1975 I took a semester off from college in the U.S & hitchhiked/took ST buses around India.On Diwali I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a Kada & had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then..Back in the US, my friends called it my ‘steel bangle.’..."