Anand Mahindra offers an internship to Dwarkesh, the millionaire's son who was found washing utensils in Shimla

Days after the story of a millionaire’s lost son who was found washing utensils in Shimla went viral, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shown interest in offering the 19-year-old an internship.

The Time of India’s news piece on the millionaire son's lost and found story was read by Anand Mahindra while he was catching up on his ‘Sunday reading’ and he couldn’t help but see the boy as a bright mind with the will to create a future for himself on his own.

He tweeted saying, “Doing a Sunday catch-up on my reading. I admire this young man. He wanted to strike out on his own. He may seem just like an eccentric runaway, but he could also be tomorrow’s successful, independent entrepreneur. I’d be happy to offer him an internship at

@MahindraRise !”