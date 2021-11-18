23-year-old's startup converts plastic waste into sneakers; Anand Mahindra is eager to fund it

An Indian sneaker company called 'Thaely', which derives its name from the Hindi word for plastic bags, is revolutionising the way sneakers are manufactured in India.

The company uses waste, such as plastic bags, bottles etc to design sneakers that can be shipped anywhere in the world for a price of $110 .

According to video by Business Insider, the company's founder Ashay Bhave (23) came up with the idea for the company while pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in 2017. The company was launched in July this year.

Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra also shared the video via his Twitter handle, while seeking help to purchase one.

“Embarrassed I didn’t know about this inspiring startup. These are the kinds of startups we need to cheer on—not just the obvious unicorns," he wrote.

"I’m going to buy a pair today. (Can someone tell me the best way to get them?) And when he raises funds-count me in!" Mahindra wroter further.



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The manufacturing process involves a plastic bag being turned into a fabric called 'ThaelyTex' with the help of heat and pressure, which is then cut into shoe patterns. rPET or Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate, a fabric made from recycling waste PET Plastic Bottles is used for lining the shoes.

The company claims that each pair of Thaely Y2K Pros shoes helps recycle 10 plastic bags and 12 bottles.

According to the companies' website, ThaelyTex is made in collaboration with TrioTap Technologies in Gurugram, India. The waste plastic bags are collected from housing complexes, offices and stores from in and around Gurugram.

The collected plastic bags are then segregated, sanitised and processed into ThaelyTex at TrioTap Technologies’ Gurugram waste management unit itself. "This allows us to reduce carbon emissions. All waste management professional at TrioTap Technologies are paid fair wages, have access to safe working conditions and are also provided with housing facilities," the website read.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Toyota Kirloskar Motor partners with IndusInd Bank

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:04 PM IST