Toyota Kirloskar Motor partners with IndusInd Bank

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndusInd Bank, to enable retail finance for its customers across all the States and Union Territories of the country.

With this tie-up, IndusInd Bank becomes one of the preferred financiers for the complete range of vehicles sold by TKM in India. The finance facility at competitive interest rates will be available to customers, including those covered under priority sector schemes, for purchasing Toyota vehicles for both private and commercial use, according to a press release.

IndusInd Bank will work closely with TKM and its dealer partners in locations where it has operations to provide attractive financing packages with customized options for the down payment, tenure, and rate of interest.

SV Parthasarathy, Head – Consumer Finance Division, IndusInd Bank, said, “With this partnership, we aim to reach new customers in Tier I, II & III cities and towns with our huge network of over 2,000 branches across the country. At the same time, the collaboration will bring about a quick and seamless buying experience for our existing customers who are planning to own a Toyota.”

TA Rajagoppalan, Executive Vice President, IndusInd Bank, added, “This partnership with TKM allows our customers seamless access to easy and affordable finance solutions that are built keeping their needs and preferences in mind.”

V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales & Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “With the tie-up with IndusInd Bank, we are looking to further expand the reach of Toyota products across the country with a sharp focus on the rural market given their wide network.”

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:45 PM IST