AMU, IIT, Nadwa college students protest in support of Jamia students after their violent clash with police

The nation-wide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act is being spearheaded by college students after the bill was passed by Rajya Sabha last week. However, after the protests turned into a clash between the police and protestors at Jamia Milia University, several other educational institutions are standing in solidarity with the Jamia students.

The famed Jamia Milia University in Delhi witnessed a widespread protest with students taking to the streets with posters and shouting slogans. The clash between the police and protestors resulted in several injured students and police officers. The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.

Students across the nation are organizing protests and marches to raise their voices against the ill-treatment of protestors at Jamia. The police had resorted to using force, shooting tear gas shells beating up the protestors after which many were hospitalised for severe injuries.

Twitterati also used #StandWithJamia on the platform to show support. IIT-Madras is going to protest today at noon in support of Jamia students.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore called for a protest at 10 a.m today. Posters inviting people to gather in large numbers outside the Kalina University in Mumbai at 4 p.m were circulated yesterday. The poster asked people to gather outside the University in Santacruz east to protest against CAB, NRC and the Delhi police for violently suppressing the protests at Jamia.

The Periyar Ambedkar Study Circle will also be protesting at Madras University at 1.30 p.m. The Jadavkar University also circulated posters inviting people to stand against the brutal attack by Delhi police on Jamia students, CAB and NRC. The poster asked people to gather at 1.30 p.m at the university.

Lucknow’s Nadwa college also witnessed protests against the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Students were heard shouting slogans in support of Jamia students.

Advocate Indira Jaisingh said on Twitter that the Supreme Court lawyers will also gather outside the court today to around 9.45 a.m to discuss the next course of legal action to defend the students “whose life and liberty has been put in danger by the police.”

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had staged a protest at the PHQ earlier on Sunday after the action by Delhi Police against students at Jamia University.