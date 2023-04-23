Amritpal had no option, but to surrender: Punjab Police |

Waris Punjab De chief and fugitive Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police from Moga in Punjab in the wee hours of Sunday. He was reportedly arrested at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa in Rode village, Moga, which is the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amritpal is being shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam amid tight security. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police held a press conference to share an official statement on Amritpal's arrest.

Punjab Police IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill addressed the media and gave the detailed information about the arrest. While addressing the media, Gill said, "Amritpal was arrested at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa in the Rode village at around 6:45 am in the morning."

#WATCH | "NSA warrants were issued against #AmritpalSingh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill says pic.twitter.com/Lxl6KOXcB8 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

Police didn't enter gurdwara to maintain the sanctity of the religious place

Speaking about the nature Amritpal's arrest, he said, "Police located him in the village and cordoned off all the area. Since he was inside a gurdwara, in order to maintain the sanctity of the religious place, police didn't enter inside wearing uniforms. Eventually when he realised he had no other option but to surrender, Amritpal surrendered before the Punjab police personnel."

Giving information about further procedures, Gill said that he was held by the Punjab Police and was taken to Dibrugarh jail in Assam. NSA has been invoked on him and further procedures will be carried out accordingly.

Police urged citizens to avoid sharing fake news

Shortly after the news of the fugitive Khalistani leader's arrest came out, the Punjab Police issued an official statement giving information about his arrest and also urged the citizens to maintain peace and harmony as well as to avoid sharing fake news.

"Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab Police Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share," read the Punjab Police's tweet.