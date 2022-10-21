Mumbai: Non-bailable warrant against Independent MP Navneet Rana

Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana | ANI

Mumbai: A magistrate court here has directed the police to immediately execute non-bailable warrants against parliamentarian Navneet Rana and her father in a case of fraudulently securing a caste certificate. The document was allegedly used to contest a reserved seat to become an MP.

The father-daughter duo was not present before the court on Thursday. The police filed a plea seeking time to execute the warrants that were issued in September. The court rejected the plea and directed immediate execution of the warrants.

Session court had earlier put stay on warrant

Earlier, the sessions court stayed the non-bailable warrant against independent MP Navneet Rana and her father in a case of fraudulently obtaining a caste certificate to get elected from her reserved seat. The court has put the stay till October 8.

In the case lodged at Mulund police station, it is alleged that Rana had secured a caste certificate of belonging to the scheduled caste by manipulating her school leaving certificate. It was this caste certificate that made her eligible to contest from her reserved seat in Amravati.