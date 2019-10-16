Amit Shah's scathing attack on '3-D' Congress in Haryana

Panipat: Launching a sharp attack on the Congress party, BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday said that past Congress governments were guided by "the 3 Ds" - "Darbari, Damad and Damad ke dalal".

Shah was referring to the culture of courtiers or "Darbaris" in the party and to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and his land deals, while mentioning "Damad and Damad ke dalal".

"Congress ki sarkaar teen 'D' ke siddhant par chalti thi. Pehla 'D' darbariyon ki sarkar, doosra 'D' damaad ki sarkar aur teesra 'D' damaad ke dalalon ki sarkaar," said Shah at an election rally in Panipat in Haryana.

Launching a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shah accused him of "surrendering the lands of Haryana farmers at the Dilli Durbar" in a veiled attack on the Gandhi family. Holding forth from the BJP dais in his unique oratory style, Shah questioned, "Do you want a government in Haryana that will bid for the son-in-law of the Gandhi family who will indulge in corruption in Haryana or a government that is corruption-free?"

Reminding the electorate of the Congress rule at the Centre, Shah said terrorists had a free run during that tenure.

"When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, Pakistan sent terrorists who used to come and kill our soldiers. But 'mauni baba' (mute man) couldn't utter a word of protest," he said, taking a dig at the former Prime Minister. Making a comparison between the amount of central assistance for Haryana during the UPA and NDA regimes, Shah made a case for the BJP in the state that was rocked by several allegations of corruption during the rule of Hooda.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 21 with results out on October 24.