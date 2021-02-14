Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh pay tributes to CRPF personnel who martyred in Pulwama terror attack

February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.

The union defence minister Rajnath Singh, union home minister Amit Shah, vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several others paid tribute to the martyred CRPF soldiers.

"I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack (sic)," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

"I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice (sic)," tweeted Amit Shah.

"Tribute to the brave soldiers, who died in the Pulwama terror attack. A tribute to their families as the country owes you," Rahul Gandhi tweeted (in Hindi).