TRP Scam Case: HC extends interim relief for Arnab, Republic channel employees till March 5

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended till March 5, the interim relief for Arnab Goswami and other employees of the ARG Outlier Media group, who are booked in the TRP scam case.

A Bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale while hearing the plea filed by ARG and Arnab seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them in the TRP scam case, adjourned the matter till March 5.

The Bench continued the Maharashtra government's statement that it wouldn't take any action against Arnab and other employees of the group till March 5.

This comes after senior counsel Kapil Sibal for the state sought time to respond to the 105 page affidavit filed by the group against the action of Mumbai Police.

Notably, the channel in its affidavit has claimed that it is falsely implicated in the case and that there is a political vendetta behind the action. It also claimed that the city police has "twisted and doctored" the purported WhatsApp chats between Arnab and the former BARC chief Partho Dasgupta.

On Friday, when the matter was called out for virtual hearing, Sibal told the bench that the channel has made fresh contentions, which weren't mentioned in its original petition. "Thus, I would need to file a proper reply to it and would require additional time," Sibal said.

The Bench, accordingly, adjourned the matter till March 5 for interim relief and kept the matter further on March 15 for Sibal to argue.