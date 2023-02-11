e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAmit Shah in Karnataka: Congress released 1700 PFI members, BJP banned the outfit permanently

Amit Shah in Karnataka: Congress released 1700 PFI members, BJP banned the outfit permanently

Speaking at the rally Shah also went on to say that there is Kerala near you (Karnataka) and if you want to keep Karnataka safe only the saffron party could do this.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Amit Shah in Karnataka: Congress released 1700 PFI members, BJP banned the outfit permanently | File pic
Follow us on

Mangaluru: Union Home Minister is in Karnataka ahead of the approaching assembly polls in the state. Addressing a rally in Puttur after inaugurating a temple, Shah said that Congress released 1700 members of the PFI and BJP's PM Narendra Modi banned PFI and shut it permanently. Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Bharat Mata Mandir at Amaragiri in Ishwaramangala of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Speaking at the rally Shah also went on to say that there is Kerala near you (Karnataka) and if you want to keep Karnataka safe only the saffron party could do this.

Karnataka will go into polls this year around May.

Bharat Mata Mandir

The Mandir, constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore by the Dharmashree Pratisthan Trust, is the second temple for Bharat Mata after the one in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

Pratisthan administrative Dharmadarshi Achyutha Moodethaya said the temple has been built on 2.5 acres of land belonging to the trust. The temple aims to commemorate Bharat Mata's great warriors to instill patriotic fervour among the people.

A six-feet idol of Bharat Mata and three-feet tall statues of jawans and farmers have been installed at the temple.

Earlier, Shah visited Sree Panchamukhi Anjaneya temple at Hanumagiri. He was accompanied by State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP veteran leader B S Yediyurappa and State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP. 

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
CRPF to hire psychologist for its troops protecting VVIPs like Amit Shah, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Amit Shah in Karnataka: Congress released 1700 PFI members, BJP banned the outfit permanently

Amit Shah in Karnataka: Congress released 1700 PFI members, BJP banned the outfit permanently

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways says,...

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways says,...

Tharoor takes dig after 'Cow Hug Day' appeal withdrawn: Was govt 'cow-ed' by jokes or was it...

Tharoor takes dig after 'Cow Hug Day' appeal withdrawn: Was govt 'cow-ed' by jokes or was it...

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief says, 'India belongs to Mahmood as much as it does to PM Modi, RSS'

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief says, 'India belongs to Mahmood as much as it does to PM Modi, RSS'

Uttar Pradesh: 3 killed in Meerut after truck collides with horse-driven cart

Uttar Pradesh: 3 killed in Meerut after truck collides with horse-driven cart