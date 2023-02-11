Amit Shah in Karnataka: Congress released 1700 PFI members, BJP banned the outfit permanently | File pic

Mangaluru: Union Home Minister is in Karnataka ahead of the approaching assembly polls in the state. Addressing a rally in Puttur after inaugurating a temple, Shah said that Congress released 1700 members of the PFI and BJP's PM Narendra Modi banned PFI and shut it permanently. Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Bharat Mata Mandir at Amaragiri in Ishwaramangala of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Speaking at the rally Shah also went on to say that there is Kerala near you (Karnataka) and if you want to keep Karnataka safe only the saffron party could do this.

Karnataka will go into polls this year around May.

Bharat Mata Mandir

The Mandir, constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore by the Dharmashree Pratisthan Trust, is the second temple for Bharat Mata after the one in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

Pratisthan administrative Dharmadarshi Achyutha Moodethaya said the temple has been built on 2.5 acres of land belonging to the trust. The temple aims to commemorate Bharat Mata's great warriors to instill patriotic fervour among the people.

A six-feet idol of Bharat Mata and three-feet tall statues of jawans and farmers have been installed at the temple.

Earlier, Shah visited Sree Panchamukhi Anjaneya temple at Hanumagiri. He was accompanied by State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP veteran leader B S Yediyurappa and State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP.

(with agency inputs)

