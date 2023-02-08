CRPF to hire psychologist for its troops protecting VVIPs like Amit Shah, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Representational photo |

New Delhi: Giving importance to mental health and spreading awareness around it among our armed forces, the country's largest paramilitary force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is now seeking to hire a professional psychologist to check on the various health parameters of its VIP security unit compromising over 6,000 commandos currently guarding 110 VVIPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani , reported news agency PTI.

The psychologist to be present in UP's Greater Noida

As per the report, on February 1, the force issued an advertisement to engage a clinical psychologist to be based at a camp in UP's Greater Noida.

In the report, a senior officer said that as VIP security duties are a zero-error and high-stress job, a psychological assessment of the commandos service is crucial.

A psychologist devises appropriate treatment programmes including therapy

A psychologist devises appropriate treatment programmes including therapy, counselling or advice to patients with psychological disorders or needing psychological support.

As per the CRPF notice, the candidate should hold a degree in clinical psychology or applied psychology from a recognised Indian or foreign university. The applicant should be below 40 and have a PhD in the said subject and a three-year of work experience as a practising psychologist. The monthly remuneration will be around ₹ 50,000- 60,000.

