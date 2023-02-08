Without naming Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, PM Modi reminds Cong of insulting words used against Prez Murmu |

Delhi: Prime Minsiter Modi slammed Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday in the Parliament during his address.

Modi reminds Congress of Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Without naming Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminds Congress of the insulting words used against President Droupadi Murmu. Referring to the 'Rashtrapatni' remark given by Chowdhury, Modi reminded the time when Congress was accused for 'demeaning' President Droupadi Murmu.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury earlier took a swipe on the government in his speech at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Chowdhury criticises BJP for casteist politics

Chowdhury while speaking on BJP's casteist politics involving President Murmu said, "Earlier we never heard about President's caste or religion but for the first time, it is being conveyed across the country that BJP has made an Adivasi President. It has been made a political issue... You tried to make Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu' but he has made you Pappu"

Hailing Rahul Gandhi for raising the Adani issue in Parliament, Chowdhury claimed that he did the right job, which caused commotion in BJP. "Rahul Gandhi has hit the right spot & due to it, there is commotion in BJP. For the first time, a ruling party is advocating for an industrialist. We're not saying this on our own. It has come in Hindenburg report & we are raising the issue. What's wrong with that?" asked Chowdhury.

No Muslim MP or CM despite 14% Muslims in India: Chowdhury spoke on religious bias by centre

Chowdhury criticised the centre over religious bias. He said, "Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone for the establishment of modern India. 14% Muslims are there in the country but during your (BJP) govt, there is no Muslim MP or CM. And on the other hand, you say One Earth, One Family, One Future"

Chowdhury also mentioned lapse of security in the Lakdh region. While bringing notice to the issue he said, "A few days ago there was a meeting of DGs and IGs in Delhi in which police officers presented a research paper in which it was said that earlier we used to patrol 65 points in East Ladakh but now we are not able to do patrolling on 25 points."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)