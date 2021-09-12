Amit Shah congratulates Bhupendra Patel on being inducted as new Gujarat CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated Bhupendra Patel for being elected as a leader of BJP legislative party of Gujarat.

In a tweet, Shah expressed confidence that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Bhupendra Patel, the State’s continuous development journey will get new energy and momentum.

He said, Gujarat will continue to be a leader in good governance and public welfare.

Bhupendra Patel is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Gujarat's Ghatlodia constituency and was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat on Sunday. The news was announced by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the new Gujarat CM was also announced by the BJP during its core committee meeting held at Kamalam.



"Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership," Vijay Rupani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by over one lakh votes, the highest winning margin in the 2017 Gujarat polls.



He holds a diploma in civil engineering and is considered close to former CM Anandiben Patel, who won from the seat in 2012 polls.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:01 PM IST