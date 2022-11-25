Amit Shah asks historian to rewrite history, says 'Centre will support you' |

Union Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah has urged historians to rewrite history in the perspective of India reported NDTV. The government will support their efforts the HM claimed.

"I am a student of history, and I hear a lot of times that our history has not been presented properly and is distorted. Maybe that is correct, but now we need to correct this," Shah said at a function of the Assam government in Delhi.

"I ask you -- who is stopping us from presenting history properly and in a glorious manner," he continued further.

On the second day of the three-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of 17th-century Ahom Army General Lachit Borphukan, Union Home Minister attended as chief guest of the plenary session held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Thursday, that is where he made the speech.

Research on 30 dynasties that rule India over 150 years

"I request all students and university professors sitting here to get over with this narrative that history is not correct and try to research on 30 dynasties who ruled over 150 years anywhere in country and 300 eminent personalities who struggled for freedom," he said.

"Come forward, do research and rewrite history. This is how we can inspire future generation too," he added

Shah also appealed to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to publish a book on the heroic life of the great Ahom General in at least 10 recognised languages of the country.

"It would help in spreading the ideals of Lachit Borphukan among citizens in nooks and corners across India," Shah added.

The plenary session was also attended by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Petroleum Rameswar Teli, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, Members of Parliament Tapan Gogoi, Ranjan Gogoi, Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, among others.