Assam-Meghalaya border clash: 4 dead, 3 including from in firing in West Jaintia Hills

Assam-Meghalaya border clash: 4 dead, 3 including from in firing in West Jaintia Hills

On Tuesday, Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills reported an incidence of gunfire amid continuing negotiations to settle the border conflict between Assam and Meghalaya.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
On Tuesday, Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills reported an incident of firing amid ongoing negotiations to settle the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya.

Four persons, including three people from West Jaintia Hills and an Assam forest guard, were killed in a firing incident that took place at Mukroh area along Assam-Meghalaya border today: Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi told ANI.

