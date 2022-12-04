Amid upcoming high decibel final phase of Gujarat polls, PM Modi meets mother Heeraben at her residence

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar. PM Modi was seen taking his mother's blessings in the pictures from the meet.
A picture hung in the background shows the PM along with his mother who is feeding him with her hands.
The PM's meet with his mother comes amid the upcoming second and final phase of polling in the state's 93 constituencies in North and Central Gujarat, including in the key cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gandhinagar, which will be going to the polls.
