'Amid Uncertainty, There's Silver Lining': Astrologer’s Prediction For PM Modi, Congress Goes Viral After Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024

Soon after the Lok Sabha election results were announced on Tuesday evening, an old tweet from a self-proclaimed "Vedic Astrologer" went viral on X, showing his accurate prediction of the election outcome.

The astrologer, Rudra Karan Partaap, shared his previous tweet, stating, "The greatest of leaders rise when the guard is down and the crises are plenty. If this is the last tenure of his leadership, let's see what legacy he finally leaves behind!! Jai Shri Ram."

Partaap had predicted, "There's a possibility that the Modi government could secure fewer seats compared to the 2019 election."

The greatest of leaders rise when the guard is down and the crisis are plenty. If this is the last tenure of his leadership, lets see what legacy he finally leaves behind !!



In addition to this, he forecasted that "amidst this uncertainty, there's a silver lining as Narendra Modi is likely to be re-elected as Prime Minister." This appears to be true, given the current discussions at the PM's residence.

Contrary to major exit polls, Partaap also predicted a "slight resurgence for the Congress party."

The BJP, whose candidates campaigned under Modi's leadership, won 240 seats, falling short of the 272-seat majority mark and requiring support from allies within the NDA for government formation. This is a significant decline from the 303 and 282 seats the BJP secured in 2019 and 2014, respectively.

With key allies such as N. Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which won 16 seats in Andhra Pradesh, and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which secured 12 seats in Bihar, the NDA managed to cross the halfway mark. Other alliance partners also contributed to this majority.

The Congress, a member of the opposition INDIA bloc, increased its seat count to 99, up from 52 in 2019, cutting into the BJP's share in states like Rajasthan and Haryana.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party bolstered the INDIA bloc's performance by winning 37 seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), another key member of the opposition alliance, won 29 seats in West Bengal, an improvement from its 2019 tally of 22. The BJP, which had won 18 seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections, secured only 12 seats this time.

The results fell short of the landslide victory the BJP-led NDA had anticipated and were projected by exit polls. Over 640 million votes were counted in the world's largest democratic exercise, conducted from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases.