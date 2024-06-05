Markets Bounce Back After Bloodbath: Sensex & Nifty Make Marginal Gains A Day After Lok Sabha Results

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Green on Wednesday with Sensex at 72,695.40, up by 616.35 points, and Nifty at 22,054.60, up by 170.10 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 47,077.20 also up by 148.60 points.

From the Sensex pack, HCL, HUL and Nestle were among the major gainers in the morning session, whereas, Power Grid, L&T and NTPC were among the laggards.

The Lok Sabha results were declared on June 4, eluding the majority of the pollsters who projected a landslide for the BJP. As per the latest reports, the BJP-led NDA has 292 seats, meanwhile, the Congress-led INDIA alliance won a total of 234 seats in the 543-strong Lok Sabha.

Markets on Tuesday

The Indian Stock Market on Tuesday, June 4, tumbles like castle of glass, as the Lok Sabha results which were being unveiled simultaneously, was far from what desired by some and projected by many.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,562.93, down by 3905.85 points or 5.11 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 21,884.50, down by 1,379.40 points or 5.93 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank plunged 4,051 points or 7.95 per cent, reaching at 46,928.60.

Top Gainers and Losers -BSE and NSE

The lucky winner in the pool of red were Hindustan Unilever, who were up by 5.74 points, followed by Nestle India, up by 3.28 per cent,

NTPC hit the hardest with the shares of the company falling by 14.79, followed by SBI (-13.67), LT (-12.34), PowerGrid (-11.16) and Tata Steel (-8.24). were among the laggards

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) remained unchanged at USD 73.25 a barrel at 0643 IST. Brent crude prices increased by USD 0.02 to USD 77.54 a barrel at 0643 IST.

On Tuesday, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective rise in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a jump in its value.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,291.34 gaining 7.94 points or 0.15 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,711.29 gaining 140.26 points or 0.36 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 23.38 points or 0.17 per cent to reach 16,857.05

The Asian indices started in a Mix, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.80 per cent to reach 38,527.60, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1.04 per cent to climb to 18,635.01 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 1.06 per cent to reach 2,690.29.