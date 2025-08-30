 Protest On September 2, Over 30 Lakh Tirupur's Textile Workers' Jobs At Risk, Union Government Fails To Address Crisis
IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Chennai: The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) announced that it will stage a massive protest in Tirupur on September 2, condemning the Union government for failing to address the deepening crisis in Tamil Nadu’s textile hub following steep U.S. tariffs.

Leaders of the alliance, including DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, said the sharp tariff hike has inflicted severe damage on Tirupur’s knitwear industry, which contributes significantly to India’s textile exports. According to the SPA, exports worth nearly ₹3,000 crore are under threat, placing the livelihood of lakhs of workers at risk.

“Close to 30 lakh workers are in danger of losing their jobs. The sector as a whole, which supports more than 75 lakh people across Tamil Nadu, now faces an existential threat,” the SPA leaders said in a joint statement. The alliance recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had repeatedly urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

CM Stalin first wrote to the Prime Minister on August 16, cautioning him about the impending crisis and demanding immediate remedial measures. He reiterated his appeal on August 28, but the Centre “remains unmoved like a stone cast into a well,” the statement charged. The SPA leaders accused the BJP-led Union government of turning a blind eye to the plight of small and medium exporters.

They further alleged that the Centre’s silence amounted to tacit support for “the designs of the U.S. to cripple Tirupur’s textile exports.” Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the alliance warned that unless immediate relief is extended, the ripple effects could devastate Tamil Nadu’s economy, which heavily depends on the textile sector for employment and revenue.

The SPA demanded urgent relief measures, including tax concessions, subsidies for exporters, and comprehensive support packages to safeguard both businesses and workers. The alliance also called upon the Union government to open negotiations with the U.S. administration to seek relaxation of the tariffs and protect India’s textile sector.

The protest on September 2 in Tirupur is expected to witness participation from thousands of workers, trade union members, and political cadres, underscoring the seriousness of the issue.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

