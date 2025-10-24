Mumbai Property Market Maintains Festive Momentum With Record Registrations

Mumbai’s property market delivered its strongest September on record, defying the usual slowdown during the inauspicious Shradh period. Property registrations in the Mumbai municipal region surged 32% year-on-year to 12,070 units, while stamp duty collections jumped 47% to Rs. 1,292 crore, according to Knight Frank India.

The upswing was largely driven by the shifting festive calendar. Unlike last year, when Shradh stretched into October and delayed home buying, in 2025 the fortnight ended earlier (September 7–21) and was immediately followed by the onset of Navratri (September 22–October 2). This overlap helped sustain buyer activity and translate into the best-ever September performance for Mumbai’s real estate market.

Momentum also reflected steady demand for housing, with residential units accounting for nearly 80% of all registrations. On a sequential basis, registrations rose 7% month-on-month, while revenue collections increased by a sharper 29%, highlighting sustained buyer confidence despite affordability pressures at the lower end of the market.

Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, explained, “The 12,000+ property registrations recorded in Mumbai this September reflect the strong confidence homebuyers continue to place in the city’s real estate market. This growth highlights the sector’s resilience and maturity, while the early arrival of the festive season has provided an additional boost to an already robust market momentum.”

As per Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, “The 32% surge in property registrations Y-O-Y underscores that end-user demand continues to be the primary driver of Mumbai’s real estate market. Supported by a favourable festive calendar, stable interest rates, and a healthy supply pipeline, the market momentum is set to remain strong through the coming quarter, making the outlook highly encouraging.”