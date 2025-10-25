 Urban Growth Meets FOMO: The New Psychology Of Indian Homebuyers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUrban Growth Meets FOMO: The New Psychology Of Indian Homebuyers

Urban Growth Meets FOMO: The New Psychology Of Indian Homebuyers

Realty buying is fuelled by a deep-seated fear of missing out along with the urge to create a revenue generating asset

Dr. Prashant ThakurUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image

Urbanisation and FOMO

India is urbanising like there's no tomorrow - nearly 42% of the population is expected to live in urban areas by 2035, from 34% in 2022. Property prices are tracking this trend, on steroids. With this comes a deep-seated Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) - if I don’t buy now, I may never be able to afford it.

According to ANAROCK Research, the average ticket size in Mumbai increased from INR 1.5 crore in 2020 to INR 2.15 crore in 2024. The thought of being 'priced out' spurs younger buyers into early action, even if it means stretching finances.

Second Income

FPJ Shorts
'Software Engineer Arrested In Woman Doctor’s Suicide Case In Satara;' PSI Named In Note Still Absconding
'Software Engineer Arrested In Woman Doctor’s Suicide Case In Satara;' PSI Named In Note Still Absconding
Software Engineer Arrested In Woman Doctor’s Suicide Case In Satara; PSI Named In Note Still Absconding
Software Engineer Arrested In Woman Doctor’s Suicide Case In Satara; PSI Named In Note Still Absconding
Mumbai News: Four-Day Chhath Puja Festivities Begin, Devotees Offer Prayers To The Sun God
Mumbai News: Four-Day Chhath Puja Festivities Begin, Devotees Offer Prayers To The Sun God
Faiths Unite In Mumbai To Celebrate Baha'i Founders With Message Of Love, Peace And Service
Faiths Unite In Mumbai To Celebrate Baha'i Founders With Message Of Love, Peace And Service

Unlike earlier generations, modern Indians don’t just buy to live — they buy to earn. From co-living spaces to short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb and Stanza Living, property is an income generator today.

Read Also
Rooted In Realty: India’s Property Passion
article-image

Fractional ownership in commercial real estate is booming among HNIs and NRIs eyeing INR 10–25 lakh investments that can yield 8–10% annual returns. Platforms like Strata and hBits are seeing exponential growth.

It’s not just bricks and mortar. The quintessential Indian love affair with real estate is an emotional investment cloaked in rationality. It is about stability, status, security, and sometimes, just a sense of having 'arrived' in life.

To paraphrase the slogan of a Mumbai-based architect, we don’t buy homes in India. We write our stories – one EMI at a time.

The writer is Executive Director & Head, Research & Advisory, ANAROCK Group. This is the second part of the article that appeared in the previous REJ page dated October 12, 2025

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Urban Growth Meets FOMO: The New Psychology Of Indian Homebuyers

Urban Growth Meets FOMO: The New Psychology Of Indian Homebuyers

Mumbai Property Market Maintains Festive Momentum With Record Registrations

Mumbai Property Market Maintains Festive Momentum With Record Registrations

Understanding The Psychology Of Buying A Home

Understanding The Psychology Of Buying A Home

Vastu For Weekend Homes: How To Create A Sanctuary of Serenity and Joy

Vastu For Weekend Homes: How To Create A Sanctuary of Serenity and Joy

Buying an Apartment in Mumbai? 6 Key Factors That Decide Its Real Value

Buying an Apartment in Mumbai? 6 Key Factors That Decide Its Real Value