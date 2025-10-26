 Stock Markets Eye Q2 Earnings, US Fed Rate Decision | Global Macro Data To Drive Investors Sentiment
This week, Indian stock markets will focus on Q2FY26 earnings, US Fed rate decision, domestic industrial data, and India-US trade progress, with global macro developments shaping investor sentiment.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Mumbai: This week, stock markets are expected to react to a series of corporate earnings and global macroeconomic developments. Investors will closely watch Q2FY26 results, starting with Kotak Mahindra Bank, followed by updates from IOC, TVS Motor Company, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum, ITC, Cipla, Dabur, Maruti, and ACC. Analysts say the financial performance of these companies will continue to influence market direction and sentiment.

Macroeconomic Data to Influence Market Trends

On the domestic front, India's Industrial Production data for September, scheduled for release on October 28, will be a key indicator of industrial recovery. Globally, investors are awaiting the US Federal Reserve's policy decision on October 29, which is likely to impact global liquidity trends, risk appetite, and overall market sentiment. Analysts note that other central bank decisions, including those from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan, along with China's manufacturing PMI, will also attract attention.

Geopolitical Developments and Trade Talks

Investors will also track progress in India-US trade negotiations, which could significantly influence market sentiment. According to officials, the two countries are nearing a bilateral trade deal, while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that New Delhi will not rush into any agreement. Additionally, potential developments from the scheduled US-China presidential meeting could ease trade tensions and impact global markets.

Other Market Drivers

Foreign investor trading activity and Brent crude oil price movements will also be closely monitored, as they can influence domestic market liquidity and sentiment. Analysts expect that this combination of corporate results, macroeconomic data, and geopolitical developments will make it a macro-heavy week for investors, offering cues on both domestic and global market trends.

Recent Market Performance

In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark rose by 259.69 points (0.30 percent), while the Nifty gained 85.3 points (0.33 percent), showing cautious optimism among market participants amid a busy week ahead.

