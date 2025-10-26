Three Big IPOs Next Week, Over ₹1,750 Crore Up For Grabs Across Consumer, Textile & Logistics Sectors

Next week, India’s primary market will see the entry of three new IPOs after a relatively quiet previous week. | Representational Image

New Delhi: Next week, India’s primary market will see the entry of three new IPOs after a relatively quiet previous week. The combined value of these issues exceeds Rs 1,750 crore. The upcoming IPOs include Orkla India Ltd, Game Changers Texfab, and Jayesh Logistics.

Experts suggest that this surge could signal a busy November for IPOs, especially as stock markets hover near record highs and investor interest in new issues picks up. Investors looking to earn from IPOs are advised to keep funds ready.

Orkla India Ltd – Pure Offer-for-Sale

Orkla India Ltd, a subsidiary of Norway-based Orkla ASA, is launching a Rs 1,668 crore IPO on the main board. Known for brands like MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments, and Rasoi Magic, this is a pure Offer-for-Sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders will sell their stakes. The IPO opens on October 29 and closes on October 31, with a price band of Rs 695-730 per share.

The IPO will gauge investor interest in consumer staples after recent tech and industrial IPOs. The grey market premium (GMP) for Orkla India currently exceeds 20 percent.

Game Changers Texfab – SME Segment

Textile manufacturer Game Changers Texfab will open its Rs 54.84 crore SME IPO on October 28 and close on October 30. The share price is set between Rs 96-102 and will list on the BSE SME platform. The company, based in Gujarat, will use the IPO proceeds for working capital and capital expenditures.

Jayesh Logistics – SME Platform Listing

Jayesh Logistics, providing logistics and supply chain services across India, will open its Rs 28.63 crore IPO on October 27 and close on October 29. Shares are priced between Rs 116-122 and will list on the NSE SME platform. The funds raised will support working capital and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: The suggestions provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not of The Free Press Journal. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions, as stock market conditions can change rapidly.