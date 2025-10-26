 Studds Accessories IPO Next Week, Helmet Maker Exporting To 70 Countries Ready For Market Debut
Studds Accessories IPO Next Week, Helmet Maker Exporting To 70 Countries Ready For Market Debut

Helmet maker Studds Accessories launches its IPO on October 30, entirely an OFS. With exports to 70 countries, the company reported strong FY25 growth and will list on November 7.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
File Image | Haryana-based helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) next week.

New Delhi: Haryana-based helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) next week. The IPO will open for public subscription on Thursday, October 30, making it the third major public issue of the week after Orkla India and Lenskart Solutions.

Entire Issue is an Offer for Sale (OFS)

The entire IPO is an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the company itself will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Instead, the funds raised will go to the selling shareholders, including promoters. A total of 7.786 million shares will be offloaded under this offer.

The IPO will open for anchor investors on October 29, and the subscription window for the public will close on November 3. Share allotment is expected to be finalized on November 4, followed by the listing on November 7. The price band has not yet been disclosed but is likely to be announced early next week.

Promoters and Ownership Structure

The company’s promoters include Madhu Bhushan Khurana, his son Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, and daughter Shilpa Arora, who together hold 78.78 percent of the equity. The remaining 21.22 percent is owned by dealers and public shareholders.

Business Overview

Studds Accessories is one of India’s most recognised helmet manufacturers, operating three large production facilities with a combined annual capacity of 9.04 million helmets. Its products are sold under the Studds and SMK brands, ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 12,800. The company also makes two-wheeler accessories such as luggage boxes, gloves, helmet locks, rain suits, riding jackets, and eyewear.

Global Reach and Financial Performance

Studds exports its helmets to over 70 countries, including the US, Europe, and Australia. It also manufactures helmets for Jay Squared LLC (Daytona) and O’Neal under their brand names. In FY 2024–25, the company reported a 21.7 percent rise in profit to Rs 69.6 crore on revenues of Rs 583.8 crore. In Q1 FY26, it earned Rs 20.2 crore profit on Rs 149.2 crore revenue.

Merchant Bankers

The IPO is being managed by IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities. SEBI approved Studds’ draft papers in July 2025 after submission in March.

