Saumitra Vihar Housing Scheme In Lucknow To Launch Next Month, 2000 Plots On Offer and Big Gains For Farmers

The Uttar Pradesh Housing Board will launch the Saumitra Vihar Housing Scheme near Lucknow’s New Jail Road in November. |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) is gearing up to launch its new Saumitra Vihar Housing Scheme near New Jail Road in Lucknow next month. In the first phase, a layout plan over 200 acres has been finalized, comprising around 2,000 residential plots. Registration for these plots will open in the first week of November, and officials are aiming to officially launch the scheme on November 1, according to Board Secretary Neeraj Shukla.

First Project Developed Through Land Pooling

Saumitra Vihar is the Board’s first-ever housing project based on the land pooling model. Under this model, farmers from several nearby villages—Chand Sarai, Kasimpur Biruha, Hubuapur, Moazzam Nagar, Sathwara, Sidhpura, Bhatwara, Pahadnagar Tikaria, Kabirpur, Maghua, and Beli—have contributed their land. In return, these landowners have been allotted developed plots equivalent to one-fourth of their total land contribution. So far, 1,247 plots ranging from 112 to 300 square meters have been allotted to farmers.

Land Pooling Brings Higher Returns for Farmers

Officials say that compared to traditional land acquisition, the land pooling system offers much higher returns. Under acquisition, farmers typically received Rs 34–40 lakh per bigha based on the circle rate. However, through land pooling, they are getting developed plots worth Rs 1.5–1.75 crore, offering four to five times more value.

Plot Prices and Allotment Process

The price of plots in the Saumitra Vihar project is expected to range between Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,700 per square foot. Plots of 30 to 300 square meters will be allotted through a lottery system. According to Deputy Housing Commissioner Chandan Patel, the township will include residential, commercial, and educational plots, along with parks, a lake, and a convention center to enhance livability.

Eight Sectors with Modern Infrastructure

The housing colony will be divided into eight sectors—Sankalp, Sanket, Samved, Sanchit, Sambhav, Sabodh, Sambit, and Sadeep. Each sector will feature landscaped parks, water bodies, and green spaces, making Saumitra Vihar one of Lucknow’s most modern and well-planned housing projects.