Amid Twitter war, Karnataka BJP calls Rahul Gandhi a 'drug peddler', 'an addict'

Amid spar between Karnataka Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked a controversy after he referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a 'drug peddler and an addict'.

"Who is Rahul Gandhi? I am not saying it. Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and drug peddler. It had come in media. You can't even run the party," he said.



The Karnataka wing of both the BJP and the Congress have been engaged in a furious tweet war since Monday night.

It began with a now deleted tweet from the Karnataka Congress handle that dubbed the Prime Minister "angootha-chhaap" or illiterate. "Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too," the party's official handle tweeted in Kannada. The country, they added was now suffering, and the citizens were being pushed towards beggary.

Hours later, the post was deleted, with party leaders insisting that the "uncivil" post had been shared by a "novice social media manager" through the official handle. "I've always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet by a novice social media manager via Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," remarked Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

After the remarks by Nalin Kumar Kateel, DK Shivakumar took to Twitter again and said, "Yesterday I said I believe we should be civil and respectful in politics, even to our opponents. I hope the BJP agrees with me, and will apologise for their state president’s abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Shri Rahul Gandhi."

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:59 PM IST