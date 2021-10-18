Karnataka Congress calls PM Modi a 'illiterate', 'beggar', says 'we built schools but he never went to study'

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an illiterate, sparking a bitter war of words with the ruling BJP in the State.

In a direct attack on the PM, ahead of the two by-polls in the state, the Congress called Modi as "angootha-chhaap" or illiterate.

"Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too. People who chose to beg for a living despite beggary being prohibited are today pushing citizens to beggary. Country is suffering because of "#angoothachhaap modi," the Karnataka Congress tweeted in Kannada.

In this reaction, the BJP's Karnataka spokesperson, Malavika Avinash, said "only the Congress could stoop so low" and added that the comment did not even merit a response.

State Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal admitted that the tone of the tweet was "unfortunate." However, she said she saw no reason to retract it or apologise for it.

Bypolls will be held for the assembly constituencies of Sindagi and Hangal on October 30. The seats fell vacant after the death of a Janata Dal Secular MLA and a BJP legislator.

Both the BJP and the Congress have taken the by-polls as a prestigious issue. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is keen on bagging the two seats to cement his grip on power, the Congress hopes to win the seats as a boost ahead of state polls in 2023.



Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:02 PM IST