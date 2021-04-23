Amid rising cases, Health Ministry advises proning at home for COVID-19 patients: Here's what it means

It is required only when the oxygen level falls below 94 per cent. "Proning is required only when the patient feels difficulty in breathing and the SpO2 decreases below 94. Regular monitoring of SpO2, along with other signs like temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar, is important during home isolation. Missing out on hypoxia (compromised oxygen circulation) may lead to worsening of complications. Timely proning and maintaining good ventilation could save many lives," the document said.

It also listed a series of steps to perform the exercise at home: Place one pillow below the neck; one or two pillow below the chest through upper thighs and two pillows below the shins.

"One may prone for up to 16 hours a day, in multiple cycles, as felt comfortable. Pillows may be adjusted slightly to alter pressure areas and for comfort. Keep a track of any pressure sores or injuries, especially around bony prominence," it said.

Who should avoid it?

The ministry has listed four conditions when proning should be avoided.

> Pregnancy

> Deep venous thrombosis (treated in less than 48 hours)

> Major cardiac conditions

> Unstable spine, femur or pelvic fractures.

When to avoid proning?

The ministry, however, said one must not prone an hour after meals and do it for only as many times as tolerable.

