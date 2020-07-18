Amid Rajasthan crisis, Cong shares Indira Gandhi's quote on 'respecting electoral mandate', gets panned

Amidts the political unrest in Rajasthan, Congress on Twitter posted a photo of former PM Indira Gandhi with her quote on 'respecting the electoral mandate'.

The party, through its official handle, wrote, "Respecting the electoral mandate is quintessential in a democracy. Even the slightest attempt to subvert it is an insult to the hardworking citizens."

The post, however, did not go well with the netizens who slammed the party for its 'hypocrisy of not following the electoral mandate in Maharashtra'.

Some users also reminded the party about the infamous emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975 and the several instances when she imposed the President's rule in states during her tenure.

One user commented, "Indira Gandhi turned Article 356 into a political tool as she used it 50 times in 16 years of power to dismiss elected govts. Not to forget Emergency off course Indira Gandhi was many things including a patriot but symbol of Democracy she wasn't."

"Absolutely! And that's the reason the INC India should quit the Maharashtra govt where it shamelessly enjoys being part of an illegitimate govt alliance," wrote one user.

"All you're doing is reminding us of the many, many, MANY times Indira and the Congress party subverted democracy," commented another.

Check out the other reactions here: