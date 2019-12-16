Amid protests, Mamata Banerjee announces mega rally in Kolkata to protest against CAA, NRC today

Kolkata: Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the North-eastern states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a mega rally in Kolkata today to protest against the CAA and NRC.

"A mega rally will be held today in Kolkata to protest against the unconstitutional CAB and NRC. It will begin at 1 PM near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road and end at Jorasanko Thakurbari," tweeted Banerjee.