Amid protests, Amit Shah bats for CAA, Mamata says BJP brought 'satyanaash' to India

Speaking at the India Economic Conclave, Shah said that there was nothing against minorities in the CAA and that the Modi government will ensure that the non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian nationality and live in the country with honour.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Union Home over violent protests against the new citizenship law, saying his job is not to set the country on fire but to put it out.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan, she said the BJP government has brought "satyanaash" (disaster) for everyone in the country.

Banerjee also wondered whether the BJP has become a "washing machine" for legitimising citizenship.

"I urge Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the nation does not burn. Your job is not to set the country on fire, but to douse it," she said after leading a protest march against the new citizenship law from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata.