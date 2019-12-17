'Is my dress bad?': Mamata launches sartorial attack on Modi for 'protesters can be identified by their clothes' comment

"Can you recognise my dress? Is it bad?" Banerjee said pointing at her cotton saree before leading a huge march against the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Banerjee, a vocal critic of the Act has vowed to not let NRC or CAA be implemented in the state.

""As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. We will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped. If they want to implement it in Bengal, they will have to do it over my dead body," she had said on Monday.

Banerjee, the only chief minister to have gone the whole hog against the new citizenship law by protesting on the streets of Kolkata, vowed to block the implementation of CCA and the proposed NRC, and blamed "some powers from outside" the state for unabated vandalism.