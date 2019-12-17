'Opposition, Pakistan against you but I stand rock solid with you': Twitter rally behind PM Modi amidst CAA protests

There are protests going on literally in the entire country due to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in both the Houses of Parliament. The Act which seeks to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities (except Muslims) from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh has divided the countrymen.
The Opposition parties including the Congress are against the Act terming it against our the Constitution and the very fabric of the secular India. The students in the protests are also vehemently bashing the Narendra Modi-led government for the Act.
On the other hand, there is a section on Twitter which has started a thread to support the Prime Minister. The tweet is a short letter to Narendra Modi. "Dear PM @narendramodi Opposition is against YOU, Pakistan is against YOU, Media is against YOU, Bollywood is against YOU, Intellectual brigade is against YOU, Corrupt & Criminals are against YOU, But I stand rock solid with YOU Because The Nation needs YOU - A common citizen," reads the tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Berhait, Jharkhand for the ongoing Jharkhand election has thrown an open challenge to the Congress and its allies. Accusing the opposition party of spreading fear regarding the Act, he dared the Congress to openly announce that it is willing to make every Pakistani an Indian citizen.
"I challenge Congress and their allies if they have the guts they should openly declare that they will give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen, & that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh," Modi said.
