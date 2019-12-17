'Opposition, Pakistan against you but I stand rock solid with you': Twitter rally behind PM Modi amidst CAA protests

There are protests going on literally in the entire country due to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in both the Houses of Parliament. The Act which seeks to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities (except Muslims) from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh has divided the countrymen.

The Opposition parties including the Congress are against the Act terming it against our the Constitution and the very fabric of the secular India. The students in the protests are also vehemently bashing the Narendra Modi-led government for the Act.

On the other hand, there is a section on Twitter which has started a thread to support the Prime Minister. The tweet is a short letter to Narendra Modi. "Dear PM @narendramodi Opposition is against YOU, Pakistan is against YOU, Media is against YOU, Bollywood is against YOU, Intellectual brigade is against YOU, Corrupt & Criminals are against YOU, But I stand rock solid with YOU Because The Nation needs YOU - A common citizen," reads the tweet.