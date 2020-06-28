Amid Indo-China tensions, Bihar govt cancels two tenders for mega project over link with Chinese companies

Earlier this month, a violent clash at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured, prompting a rallying cry for boycott of Chinese products and services.

Even as protesters burnt effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroyed Chinese goods, government organisations too appears to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country. Soon after the clash, the Indian Railways cited "poor progress" to terminate a project with the Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group.

After that, the Maharashtra government put three Chinese deals worth Rs 5020 crore on hold.