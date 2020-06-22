Amid Indo-China tensions, Maharashtra govt puts Chinese deals worth Rs 5020 crore on hold

Earlier in the day, news agency PTI had quoted Subhash Desai to report that there would be status quo with regard to the MoUs. At the time, the Minister had said that the state government was awaiting a clear policy decision regarding the projects in the present condition. He had also emphasised at the time that the projects or the MoUs had not been cancelled.

The MoUs had incidentally been signed on June 15 under the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 investor summit, hours before the face-off took place. The three Chinese companies were to invest in projects in Talegaon, an industrial hub in Pune district, an official statement had said earlier.

According to the statement, Hengli Engineering was to invest Rs 250 crore and PMI Rs 1,000 crore in the auto sector. The Great Wall Motors was to set up an automobile company with an investment of Rs 3,770 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)