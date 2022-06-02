Amid Gyanvapi row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asks, 'Why look for shivling in every masjid?' | ANI Photo

Amid the Gyanvapi row, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday questioned the urge "to look for a shivling in every masjid". Noting that the matter is in court, Bhagwat called for a "path through mutual agreement" on the controversy.

"Gyanvapi matter is ongoing. Can't change history. Neither today's Hindus nor today's Muslims created it. It happened at that time. Islam came from outside via attackers. In the attacks, Devsthans were demolished to exhaust morale of those who wanted India's independence," he said.

"Issues raised over places in which Hindus have spl devotion.Hindus don't think against Muslims. Ancestors of today's Muslims were Hindus too. It was done to keep them forever devoid of independence&suppress morale. So Hindus feel they (religious places) should be restored," he added.

Bhagwat said that whatever the court decides should be accepted.

"If there are issues in mind, it rises. It is not against anyone. It should not be considered like that. Muslims should not consider it like that & Hindus too should not do that either. There is something like that, find out a path through mutual agreement," he said.

"A path does not always come out. People approach court, and if it is done then whatever the court decides should be accepted. We should abide by the decisions, considering our judicial system pious & the supreme. We should not question its decisions," he added.

The RSS chief said they (RSS) have no opposition against any form of worship, they accept them all and consider all of them holy.

He said, "We had spl devotion towards some places & we spoke about them but we shouldn't bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate the dispute? We have devotion towards #Gyanvapi & doing something as per that, it's alright. But why look for a Shivling in every masjid?"

"That too is a form of worship, it is alright if it has come from outside but the Muslims who adopted it have no relation with the outside. This should be understood. If they want to continue with their form of worship, then it is alright," he added.

"We have no opposition against any form of worship, we accept them all & consider all of them holy. They may have adopted that form of worship but they are descendants of our rishis, munis, Kshatriyas. We are descendants of the same ancestors," he further said.