Amid farmers protest, Akhilesh Yadav to start 'Kisan Yatra' across UP

Lucknow: Gearing up to support the agitating farmers who are holding demonstrations in Delhi for the past many days seeking to quash three new agricultural laws, the Samajwadi Party has announced to launch "Kisan Yatra" across Uttar Pradesh from December 7 onwards.

Cycle, motorcycle & bullock carts will be part of the campaign which aims to support the farmers’ stir in Delhi.

Akhilesh has also given a slogan for the campaign “Kisano ki aay badhai, kheti aur kisan bachao” (Increase farmers income, save agriculture, save farmers).

Several groups of farmers in the state are already protesting against these laws with many of them even sitting at Delhi borders in support of their peers.

Uncle Shivpal unhappy with Akhilesh once again:

Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav, who has founded Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), said on Thursday that despite his call for unity among all socialist parties there was no positive response from the Samajwadi Party.

"I have repeatedly said that all outfits with socialist ideology should join hands. The Samajwadi Party has not given a positive reaction to my request,” Shivpal Yadav alleged in a statement.