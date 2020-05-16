Amid death of 24 migrant labourers, BJP puts up video of six years in power; Twitterati calls party 'shameless'

While the government’s first five-year tenure received a lot of praise despite vendors addressing the issues faced during the implementation of demonetization, GST, as well as the mass-lynching of individuals who were suspiciously carrying cattle, other programmes like the Swachch Bharat, International Yoga Day, and Ayushman Bharat scheme received praise from traditionalists.

However, the second phase of the Modi government has been criticized since it was revoted to power last May. The handling of Jammu & Kashmir, the CAA, the NRC, as well as the handling of the migrant worker crisis are just some topics that have drawn criticism from both people who have previously supported the government as well.

Here were some of the Twitter reactions after BJP shared the video