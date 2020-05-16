Amid death of 24 migrant labourers, BJP puts up video of six years in power; Twitterati calls party 'shameless'

On Saturday morning, the Bharatiya Janta Party put out a tweet celebrating six years of the Narendra Modi-led government, which was elected to power on May 16, 2014.
In its video that’s over nine minutes long, the BJP shared the highlights of the government and the various schemes that were announced, including Swachcha Bharat, Make in India, GST, as well as the schemes that have claimed at being pro-poor.
While the government’s first five-year tenure received a lot of praise despite vendors addressing the issues faced during the implementation of demonetization, GST, as well as the mass-lynching of individuals who were suspiciously carrying cattle, other programmes like the Swachch Bharat, International Yoga Day, and Ayushman Bharat scheme received praise from traditionalists.
However, the second phase of the Modi government has been criticized since it was revoted to power last May. The handling of Jammu & Kashmir, the CAA, the NRC, as well as the handling of the migrant worker crisis are just some topics that have drawn criticism from both people who have previously supported the government as well.
Here were some of the Twitter reactions after BJP shared the video
As many as 24 labourers were killed and several were injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.
According to the officials, the incident occurred at around 3.30 am. All the labourers were mostly from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
The accident took place on Saturday between 3.00 am and 3.30 am," Circle Officer, Auraiya, Surendranath Yadav told PTI.
"The DCM truck was coming from Delhi and heading towards Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. The trailer truck hit the DCM vehicle. Both the vehicles turned upside down after losing control," he said.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package for India to battle coronavirus. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been distributing the funds across various sectors, but the government has still been criticised for its poor management of the coronavirus crisis.
