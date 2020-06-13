Amid COVID-19 outbreak PM Modi meets with senior officials and ministers to review India's response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took stock of India's COVID-19 battle, even as the country saw a record spike of 11,458 novel coronavirus cases on Saturday. India's total tally as per the Health Ministry's website stands at 3,08,993.

The death toll stands at 8,884 as of Saturday afternoon.

"Reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the nation during a high level meeting. We also reviewed the roadmap ahead, and steps to contain the pandemic in the parts where most cases are coming from," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.