Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Charvi Saraf shares her ordeal of trying to get a Covid-19 test done in Delhi; questions Kejriwal govt

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Charvi Saraf shared her ordeal of trying to get a Covid-19 test done in Delhi.

In an open letter that has been published in Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that despite having COVID-19-like symptoms for a week, she was unable to get herself tested in the national capital.

Charvi wrote, "Last week I started feeling uneasy, my body temperature kept rising and dropping. Soon, I started having high fever, with a lot of body ache, breathlessness, pain in the throat, headache, etc. Of course, like anyone would, I started panicking with the fear that am I suffering from COVID?"

The actor also claimed that despite staying indoors for months she developed these symptoms. She said that she contacted a few doctors she knew, but none of them had COVID-19 testing kits. She even claims to have called a few hospitals, alleging that they refused to test her because there was no testing facility available.

She even contacted the COVID 19 helpline but they informed her that they are already full till next week.

After going through this ordeal Charvi questioned Delhi government’s claims of having enough test kits available for patients. She added “I thought some reports were rumours but now I am forced to believe them. If getting a test done to know if a person is positive or negative is such an issue, I really don’t know how the government will help the people of Delhi.”

While talking about the difficulties for common people in these times, the actor wrote, "If getting a test done is such a task for me, how difficult will it be for people who personally do not know any doctor? What about people who aren't in the best of health? What about the situation of the poor who have to stand in long queues in government hospitals where the risk is higher, and can't even afford the fees of private labs?"

Charvi is known for her role of Prerna’s sister in popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It is a reboot of the 2003 show and stars Erica Fernandez as Prerna, Parth Samthaan as Anurag and Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj.